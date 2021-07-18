Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $17 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

TETCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 10,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,063. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.