Citigroup Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

