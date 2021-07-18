Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,594 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.
