Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,594 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

