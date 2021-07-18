Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

