Citigroup Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,329,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.