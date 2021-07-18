Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of C opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

