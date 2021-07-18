Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,466 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gray Television by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

