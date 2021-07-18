Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE NWN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.