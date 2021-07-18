Citigroup Inc. Sells 83,410 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

