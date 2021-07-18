Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.