Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 174,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

