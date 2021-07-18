Claar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Marriott International accounts for about 0.8% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,984,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

