Claar Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Claar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 4.1% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 766,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,467. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

