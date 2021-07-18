Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.69. 359,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,934,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.