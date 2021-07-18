Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Up 84.1% in June

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $8,443,740.03. Insiders sold a total of 606,638 shares of company stock worth $13,924,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.