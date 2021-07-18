CNH Partners LLC Buys New Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $417,000.

MACAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

