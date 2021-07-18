CNH Partners LLC Invests $380,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

