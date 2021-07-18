CNH Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,162,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,045,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,322,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,036,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of GMBTU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.