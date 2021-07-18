CNH Partners LLC Invests $443,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,568,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of AFRM opened at $57.50 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

