CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

