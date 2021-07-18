CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

