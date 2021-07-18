Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $773,360.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

