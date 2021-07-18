Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,876.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il bought 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il purchased 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

