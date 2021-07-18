Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.27. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

