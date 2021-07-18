Comparing CureVac (CVAC) and Its Peers

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CureVac to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CureVac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 2 3 0 2.33 CureVac Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

CureVac presently has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.01%. Given CureVac’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CureVac has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A CureVac Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CureVac and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million -$147.50 million -44.88 CureVac Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

CureVac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CureVac rivals beat CureVac on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

