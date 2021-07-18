Comparing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.98 $92.10 million $0.24 96.04 IBEX $405.14 million 0.95 $7.77 million $0.84 25.00

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Playtika and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 62.10%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

Playtika beats IBEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.