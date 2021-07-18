Comparing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -5.22% 15.13% 3.06% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.05, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lumen Technologies pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Singapore Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.68 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.63 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion N/A $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Singapore Telecommunications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice services, as well as equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and analytics and intelligence businesses. It also offers ICT solutions, such as fixed voice and data, cloud computing, cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services to enterprise customers; mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, WiFi mesh, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, car and home content insurance, wellness, HungryGoWhere, news stand, music, and telephony services; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.