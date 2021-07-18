Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.