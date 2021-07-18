Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Conformis stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 13,282,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,064. The company has a market cap of $206.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.