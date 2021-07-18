Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

