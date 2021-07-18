Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,362,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Constellium worth $255,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.67 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.