Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,705 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $752.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

