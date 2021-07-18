CONTRACOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80,742.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $80,742.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00300429 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,487,238 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

