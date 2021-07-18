Contrasting Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) & Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aceto and Cardinal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $61.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Aceto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aceto and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.11 -$3.70 billion $5.45 10.43

Aceto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health 0.74% 98.20% 4.01%

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The firm operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. The company was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1971 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

