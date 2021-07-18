Contrasting AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AudioEye and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 NetEase 0 1 9 0 2.90

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.94%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $121.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than NetEase.

Risk and Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 8.32 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -20.30 NetEase $11.29 billion 6.65 $1.97 billion $2.76 40.62

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -37.54% -86.08% -41.34% NetEase 16.83% 15.15% 8.94%

Summary

NetEase beats AudioEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Cloud Pen; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

