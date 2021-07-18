Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Position Lowered by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP decreased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 244,500 shares during the period. Cooper-Standard comprises about 3.9% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.83% of Cooper-Standard worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $5,818,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

