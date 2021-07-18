Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

