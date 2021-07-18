Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Buys 7,794 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

