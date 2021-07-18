CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,786. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

