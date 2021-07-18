CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $39,000 in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

