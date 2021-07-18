CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 5,694 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 28,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

