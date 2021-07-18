CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 363 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

