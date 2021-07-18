CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $356,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 7,648,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,367. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82.

