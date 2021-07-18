Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $428.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

