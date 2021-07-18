Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

