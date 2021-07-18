Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

