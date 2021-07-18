Cosmos Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $185.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.64 or 0.00033668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,559.57 or 0.99883938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,127,993 coins and its circulating supply is 218,343,390 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

