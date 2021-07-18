Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Set at $220.06 by Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) received a $220.06 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

