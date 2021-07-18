Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.54. 2,726,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

