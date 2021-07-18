Coupa Software’s (COUP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,330. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

